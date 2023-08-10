SAF-Holland H1 Results Climb; Lifts FY23 Margin, Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F), a manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components, reported Thursday that its first-half result grew 19.6 percent to 37.4 million euros from previous year's 31.3 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.82 euro, compared to previous year's 0.68 euro. Adjusted earnings per share reached 1.28 euros, compared to 0.84 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT increased 69.3 percent in the first half to 94.2 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved to 9.1 percent from 7.2 percent last year.

The company's sales grew 34 percent to 1.04 billion euros from 773.3 million euros last year. Organic growth in the first half of the year was 11.1 percent.

In the second quarter, sales grew 37.7 percent on a reported basis and 11.4 percent organically.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, SAF-Holland has adjusted its outlook for Group sales and adjusted EBIT margin to reflect the strong first-half results and continued high demand for trailer and truck components.

The company now expects Group sales of slightly above 2 billion euros, compared to previous outlook tending around the upper end of the sales range of 1.80 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be up to 9 percent, while arlier it expected in the range of 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

