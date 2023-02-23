SAF-Holland Gets Polish Antitrust Authority Approval For Takeover Of Haldex AB

(RTTNews) - SAF-Holland Se announced on Thursday that the Polish antitrust authority has given approval to the takeover of the Swedish braking system and EBS specialist HALDEX AB (HLDXF.PK). The German and US antitrust authorities had already declared their approval.

Earlier on June 8, 2022, the Bessenbach, Germany-based axle and suspension systems manufacturer has offered to acquire Haldex AB for SEK 66 per share in cash.

The offer was valued at about SEK 3.21 billion or 307 million euros for the shares in Haldex.

The offer price represented a premium of 46.5 percent to the closing price of SEK 45.05 of the Haldex shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 7 June 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.