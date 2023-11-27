SAF-Holland (FWB:SFQ) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 19.16

The average one-year price target for SAF-Holland (FWB:SFQ) has been revised to 19.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 18.05 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from the latest reported closing price of 16.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAF-Holland. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFQ is 0.14%, a decrease of 29.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 2,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 751K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 482K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFQ by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 266K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFQ by 103.01% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 187K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFQ by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.