SAF-HOLLAND Acquires Tecma Srl - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The SAF-HOLLAND said it will acquire Tecma Srl, Verona, Italy, a manufacturer of special axle systems and suspensions. The purchase price is in the upper single-digit million euro range. Tecma Srl is specialised in the development and production of customer-specific axle systems and suspensions for special vehicles and heavy-duty applications.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz, CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, said: "The acquisition of Tecma Srl is an expression of our strict M&A strategy. With the integration of Tecma Srl into the SAF-HOLLAND organisation, further potential can be realized, in particular through the global SAF-HOLLAND sales organisation and joint sourcing."

