News & Insights

Markets

SAF-HOLLAND Acquires Tecma Srl - Quick Facts

February 07, 2024 — 05:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The SAF-HOLLAND said it will acquire Tecma Srl, Verona, Italy, a manufacturer of special axle systems and suspensions. The purchase price is in the upper single-digit million euro range. Tecma Srl is specialised in the development and production of customer-specific axle systems and suspensions for special vehicles and heavy-duty applications.

Frank Lorenz-Dietz, CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, said: "The acquisition of Tecma Srl is an expression of our strict M&A strategy. With the integration of Tecma Srl into the SAF-HOLLAND organisation, further potential can be realized, in particular through the global SAF-HOLLAND sales organisation and joint sourcing."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.