Sadot Group Reports Preliminary November 2024 Revenue

November 13, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

The latest update is out from Sadot Group ( (SDOT) ).

Sadot Group Inc. announced its unaudited preliminary revenue for November 2024, reaching $87.9 million, as revealed during a conference call on their Third Quarter 2024 financial results. This update provides insight into the company’s performance but won’t be legally binding or incorporated into formal filings.

