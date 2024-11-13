Sadot Group Reports Preliminary November 2024 Revenue

The latest update is out from Sadot Group ( (SDOT) ).
Sadot Group Inc. announced its unaudited preliminary revenue for November 2024, reaching $87.9 million, as revealed during a conference call on their Third Quarter 2024 financial results. This update provides insight into the company’s performance but won’t be legally binding or incorporated into formal filings.
