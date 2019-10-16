Saddle Up and Ride Red Dead Redemption 2 to Earnings

This cowboy thinks there’s something on the horizon when Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on PC on November 5th. Take Two Interactive TTWO turns out hit games. Famous for Grand Theft Auto which made an estimated 6 BILLION dollars since it’s release, Red Dead Redemption 2 which released on 10/26/2018 wasn’t shy either and in a year has made an $25M on console sales alone. Come November 5th, Take Two and Rockstar are bringing Red Dead to the world of PC. Could it be a convenient coincidence that Take Two also reports on November 7th? Erique thinks so. Will it prove to be bullseye or will it be a reckoning at high noon? To find out, be sure to subscribe, check notifications on our Youtube channel. And if you leave a comment or question we’ll get to it in the next show!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.