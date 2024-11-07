Sacyr SA Signs Forward Contract for 10 Million Shares

Sacyr SA (ES:SCYR) has released an update.

Sacyr SA has entered into a forward contract with a credit institution for 10 million of its ordinary shares, with a reference price of 2.936 euros adjustable based on the final execution price and a maturity of one year. This agreement allows Sacyr the option of physical delivery or settlement by differences.

