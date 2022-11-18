SAN

Sacyr hires investment banks to sell 600 mln euros of assets

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

November 18, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering firm Sacyr SCYR.MC has hired investment banks to sell 49% stakes in its cleaning services and water units to raise as much as 600 million euros ($623 million), a spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

The company has hired Santander SAN.MC, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Nomura to handle the sales, he said, confirming an earlier report from local newspaper Expansion.

Sacyr's finance chief Carlos Mijangos last week said the company intended to sell stakes in its cleaning and recycling services business and its water subsidiary before the end of 2023 to raise cash to focus on expanding its more promising infrastructure concession business and cut its debt.

A spokesperson at Santander didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, while officials at Nomura and Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9635 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mark Potter)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

