News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Sacyr agrees to sell waste management unit to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 12, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Updates with comments on future offers for facility services in paragraph 3, background on Valoriza in paragraph 4

June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Sacyr SCYR.MC said on Monday it had agreed to sell its waste management unit to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, the first step in a divestment plan that aims to switch focus to its profitable concession business.

The deal, reported by Reuters on Sunday, values Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales at 734 million euros ($788.83 million), including debt and equity, Sacyr said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

Sacyr is now evaluating some bids for its facility services unit and plans to seek a partner for its water subsidiary before the end of 2023, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters. Sacyr received 15 offers for its two facility and environmental services units, according to the source.

Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales provides a range of services in the waste recycling chain such as collection, treatment and management of waste.

The company said it would use the additional cash to speed up growth in its concession infrastructure projects.

The equity alone is worth about 425 million euros and Sacyr will book a 270 million euro capital gain on the sale.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; additional reporting by Corina Pons; editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.