Sacyr agrees to sell its waste management unit to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure

June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Sacyr SCYR.MC said on Monday it had agreed to sell its waste management unit Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

The deal values the unit at 734 million euros ($788.83 million), including debt and equity, Sacyr said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

The equity alone is worth about 425 million euros and Sacyr will book a 270 million euro capital gain on the sale.

Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales provides a range of services in the waste recycling chain such as collection, treatment and management of waste.

Sacyr, which also is seeking to raise cash from stakes in its facility services unit and its water subsidiary, has said it aims to use the funds from the sales to speed up growth in its infrastructure business.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.