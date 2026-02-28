Sacramento Could Be the "Sweet Spot" Retirement City California Buyers Haven't Noticed Yet

Key Points

Sacramento is California's capital.

It features lots of activities, and it's conveniently located.

It offers good healthcare, but the crime level is above average.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Many people, as they approach retirement, think about moving to a new location. California is often top-of-mind, with cities such as San Diego popular candidates. Here's another major California city to consider: Sacramento.

Its county, Sacramento County, appears in The Motley Fool's list of Best Places to Retire -- in 44th place. But drilling down to the city of Sacramento, which is the capital of California, it ranks third in our list of The Best Places to Retire in the West.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why Sacramento?

As our report notes, Sacramento has a lot to offer -- such as historic attractions, recreational activities, and relatively affordable housing. I say relatively affordable because the median U.S. home sale price for California was recently a steep $813,110. Sacramento's median home sale price, however, was recently a more manageable $453,500.

Here are some pros and cons for Sacramento.

Pros of retiring to Sacramento

The climate features mild winters and around 269 days of sunshine per year.

It's called "the city of trees" because of the many trees planted in the area for shade.

There are many recreational opportunities, such as golf, hiking, biking, and pickleball.

It's the state capital, so there are cultural and political events galore -- including the annual California State Fair.

It's not too far from Napa Valley, San Francisco, and even Lake Tahoe. Closer is Folsom Lake, offering opportunities for fishing, boating, and more.

It has a well-respected healthcare system, including the UC Davis Medical Center.

It has a reputation for friendly people.

Being near the state's agricultural region, it has lots of fresh produce at farmers' markets. (It's also known as "America's Farm-to-Fork Capital.")

Cons of retiring to Sacramento

The climate features hot, dry summers.

Traffic can be heavy during rush hour.

It's not a small city, as its population was recently around 500,000.

Its crime rate is higher than average in the U.S.

Public transportation is limited.

The air quality can be quite poor at times, due to smog and wildfires.

Clearly, it's a mixed bag, and much depends on which factors you care most about. Your best strategy may be to test the area first, if it intrigues you. Try to live there for a few months or even a year to see how you like it.

Note, too, that there are ways to save money for retirement without moving away. You might simply downsize into a smaller, less costly home, and/or you could rent out space in your home. Many retirees generate extra income by working a part-time job in the first few years of retirement, or maintaining a side gig such as tutoring or crafting. Take some time to develop a solid retirement plan for yourself, including whether you move to a new home.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.