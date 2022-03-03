Sacklers will pay up to $6 bln to resolve Purdue opioid lawsuits - mediator

March 3 (Reuters) - The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with nine attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the opioid epidemic, according to a court filing.

