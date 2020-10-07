Sachem Head takes $1.2 bln position in Elanco, stock price surges

BOSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management has built a $1.2 billion stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N and plans to push for changes at the company that makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The investment, first reported by Bloomberg, translates into a stake of 9.1% in Elanco which is valued at $14 billion.

Elanco's stock price climbed as much as 9% on news that Sachem Head, run by Scott Ferguson, plans engage with management to push for improvements.

Ferguson raised cash for the position through a so-called special purpose vehicle over the last months and has experience in investing in animal health after making a bet on Zoetis ZTS.N in 2014.

Elanco and Zoetis are competitors but Elanco has lagged with its shares up only 5.4% from a year ago, while Zoetis' stock has climbed 27% during the same time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

