US Markets
ELAN

Sachem Head takes $1.2 bln position in Elanco, stock price surges

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management has built a $1.2 billion stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc and plans to push for changes at the company that makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BOSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management has built a $1.2 billion stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N and plans to push for changes at the company that makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The investment, first reported by Bloomberg, translates into a stake of 9.1% in Elanco which is valued at $14 billion.

Elanco's stock price climbed as much as 9% on news that Sachem Head, run by Scott Ferguson, plans engage with management to push for improvements.

Ferguson raised cash for the position through a so-called special purpose vehicle over the last months and has experience in investing in animal health after making a bet on Zoetis ZTS.N in 2014.

Elanco and Zoetis are competitors but Elanco has lagged with its shares up only 5.4% from a year ago, while Zoetis' stock has climbed 27% during the same time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELAN ZTS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular