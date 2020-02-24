Sachem Head builds stake in Olin Corp, plans proxy contest -filing

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Sachem Head Capital Management has built a new stake in Olin Corporation and plans to nominate four directors, including the fund's founder, at this year's annual meeting.

Sachem Head said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it now owns 9.4% of Olin, which makes ammunition, chlorine, and vinyls. The filing also said that it will try to seat four directors on the Clayton, Missouri-headquartered company's 12-director board.

Sachem Head nominated Scott Ferguson, the firm's founder and portfolio manager, William Barnes Hauptfuhrer, an analyst at Sachem Head, former banker Wendy Lane and investor Alexander Nomitch.

Last year Sachem Head nominated Ferguson and Lane as directors at Eagle Materials EXP.N but withdrew the nomination in time for the annual meeting as the company made progress on items the hedge fund was pushing for.

Sachem Head, founded in 2013, invests $3.2 billion on behalf of clients, according to a recent regulatory filing and is one of a handful of activist investors that have successfully pushed companies to break apart or sell themselves.

Over the last year, Olin's share price has dropped 27.9% compared with at 15.4% gain of the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.