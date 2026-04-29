Sachem Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sachem Capital Corp's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SACH.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $17.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SACH.PRA was trading at a 29.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SACH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Sachem Capital Corp's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Sachem Capital Corp's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SACH.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SACH) are up about 1.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.