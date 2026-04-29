Sachem Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for SACH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Sachem Capital Corp's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
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In Wednesday trading, Sachem Capital Corp's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SACH.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SACH) are up about 1.6%.
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Also see: Floating Rate Preferreds
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