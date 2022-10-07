Sachem Capital To Buy Back Up To $7.5 Mln Of Shares

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH), a real estate finance company, said on Friday that it has authorized to buy back up to $7.5 million of shares at current market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market.

The repurchase drive is expected to continue through September 30, 2023.

John Villano, CEO of Sachem Capital, said: "Based on current market prices, we believe that the repurchase program is in the best interests of our shareholders."

