Sachem Capital (SACH) Price Target Decreased by 17.41% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital (NYSEAM:SACH) has been revised to $1.25 / share. This is a decrease of 17.41% from the prior estimate of $1.51 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.74% from the latest reported closing price of $0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 24.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SACH is 0.18%, an increase of 25.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 9,189K shares. The put/call ratio of SACH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Melia Wealth holds 2,871K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Cox Capital Mgt holds 1,114K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 541K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 51.57% over the last quarter.

GatePass Capital holds 200K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 27.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 182K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 55.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 111.31% over the last quarter.

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