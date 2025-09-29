Sachem Capital (SACH) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 1.66

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital (NYSEAM:SACH) has been revised to $1.66 / share. This is a decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $1.91 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.32% from the latest reported closing price of $1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SACH is 0.16%, an increase of 36.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 9,631K shares. The put/call ratio of SACH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Melia Wealth holds 3,177K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 6.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,568K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cox Capital Mgt holds 1,122K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 48.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 86.65% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 541K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACH by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.