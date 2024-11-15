News & Insights

Stocks
SACH

Sachem Capital downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Alliance Global Partners

November 15, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alliance Global Partners analyst Gaurav Mehta downgraded Sachem Capital (SACH) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $2, down from $3, following the Q3 report. The downgrade is driven by a continued challenging environment that resulted in a credit loss provision and a breach of debt service coverage covenant, a common dividend cut of 37.5% and an increase in non-accrual loans, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Sachem’s loan originations volume remained low.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SACH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SACH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.