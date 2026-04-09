Sachem Capital - Corporate Bond (SCCF) Price Target Decreased by 21.39% to 28.01

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital - Corporate Bond (NYSEAM:SCCF) has been revised to $28.01 / share. This is a decrease of 21.39% from the prior estimate of $35.63 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.17 to a high of $29.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from the latest reported closing price of $23.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCF is 0.01%, an increase of 231.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 277.78% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nbc Securities holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 73.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCF by 217.93% over the last quarter.

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