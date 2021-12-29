Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SACH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SACH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.17, the dividend yield is 7.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SACH was $6.17, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.35 and a 51.6% increase over the 52 week low of $4.07.

SACH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SACH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

