Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SACH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SACH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.28, the dividend yield is 11.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SACH was $4.28, representing a -6.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.58 and a 256.67% increase over the 52 week low of $1.20.

SACH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SACH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SACH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

