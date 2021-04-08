Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SACH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SACH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SACH was $5.52, representing a -2.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.68 and a 183.08% increase over the 52 week low of $1.95.

SACH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SACH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

