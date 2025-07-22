Sachem Capital Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Sachem Capital Corp. to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, includes conference call and webcast details.

Sachem Capital Corp. has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Interested parties can access the webcast on the company's website and are advised to join at least 15 minutes early. Those wishing to participate via phone can dial the designated domestic or international numbers. Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that focuses on providing short-term, secured loans to real estate investors and oversees a portfolio of first-mortgage loans.

The upcoming release of second quarter 2025 financial results indicates the company is on schedule with its reporting, promoting transparency and accountability.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide shareholders and interested parties an opportunity to gain insights into the company's financial performance and strategies directly from management.

Sachem Capital Corp.'s business model of successfully originating and managing secured loans positions it in a potentially lucrative market, indicating growth prospects for the company.

The prospective webcast and conference call could enhance investor engagement and confidence in the company's operations and performance.

The announcement does not provide any specific information about anticipated financial performance or growth prospects for the second quarter, which may indicate a lack of positive development or an uncertain outlook.

By scheduling the financial results announcement to take place before market open, there may be concern among investors about potentially negative results affecting stock performance when the market opens.

When will Sachem Capital Corp. release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Sachem Capital Corp. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before market open.

What time is the conference call for Q2 2025 financial results?

The conference call will take place on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Sachem Capital's website at least 15 minutes before the call.

What are the phone numbers to join the conference call?

For domestic calls, dial 1-844-825-9789; for international calls, dial 1-412-317-5180.

How long will the conference call playback be available?

The conference call playback can be accessed through August 19, 2025.

$SACH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $SACH stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRANFORD, Conn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







Webcast:







A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website



www.sachemcapitalcorp.com



. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.







To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:







Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Domestic: 1-844-825-9789





International: 1-412-317-5180







Conference Call Playback:







Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Passcode: 10201468





The playback can be accessed through Tuesday, August 19, 2025







About Sachem Capital Corp.







Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.







Contact:







Sachem Capital





Investor Relations





Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com



