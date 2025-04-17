Sachem Capital Corp. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Sachem Capital Corp. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Sachem Capital Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 1, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will follow at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the company's website and are encouraged to register 15 minutes in advance. For those wishing to participate via telephone, specific dial-in numbers are provided for domestic and international callers. A playback of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2025. Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a mortgage REIT, focusing on providing short-term loans secured by first mortgages on real estate, primarily for real estate investors.

Announcement of the first quarter 2025 financial results is a sign of transparency and engagement with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled webcast and conference call provide an opportunity for direct communication with stakeholders, promoting accountability and fostering investor relations.

The company's focus on originating and managing loans secured by first mortgages indicates a specialized niche in the mortgage REIT market, which may appeal to investors looking for stability and expertise in real estate financing.

Announcement of financial results before market open may indicate an effort to manage expectations, which could suggest concerns about the company's performance.



The scheduled webcast and conference call may imply a lack of transparency if significant information is withheld until the earnings announcement.



The focus on short-term, high-risk loans may raise red flags for investors regarding potential financial instability or future defaults.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SACH Insider Trading Activity

$SACH insiders have traded $SACH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SACH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN L. VILLANO (Chairman, CEO and President) purchased 124,660 shares for an estimated $200,702

$SACH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $SACH stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRANFORD, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website



www.sachemcapitalcorp.com



. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.







Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Domestic: 1-877-704-4453





International: 1-201-389-0920







Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Passcode: 13752977





The playback can be accessed through Thursday, May 15, 2025







Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.







Sachem Capital





Investor Relations





Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com



