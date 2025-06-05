Sachem Capital Corp. declares quarterly dividends for common and preferred shares, payable June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Sachem Capital Corp., a real estate lender, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share, scheduled for payment on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 16, 2025. Furthermore, the company declared a dividend of $0.484375 per share for its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, also payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 15, 2025. This dividend reflects the full amount accrued since March 30, 2025. Sachem Capital specializes in providing short-term, secured loans primarily for real estate investors and also engages in opportunistic real estate purchases. The press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, cautioning that actual results may differ significantly from anticipated outcomes.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share indicates a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The payment of a dividend on both common and preferred shares reflects the company's strong financial position and ability to generate consistent cash flow.

The preferred stock dividend payment showcases the company's dedication to preferred shareholders, enhancing its attractiveness to investors seeking stable income.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a low quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share may indicate potential cash flow issues or limited profitability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements, coupled with cautionary notes, may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and financial stability.

The press release lacks details about the company's current financial health and potential risks, leaving shareholders with unanswered questions about stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend for common shares?

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025.

What is the record date for common shareholders?

Shareholders of record must hold shares as of the close of trading on June 16, 2025.

What dividend was declared for Series A Preferred Stock?

A quarterly dividend of $0.484375 per share was declared for the 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

How does Sachem Capital Corp. generate revenue?

Sachem Capital Corp. generates revenue by originating and managing loans secured by first mortgages on real estate.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SACH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $SACH stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BRANFORD, Conn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”), a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on June 16, 2025.





Additionally, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.484375 per share to holders of the Company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on June 15, 2025. This dividend represents the full amount of the dividend accruing from March 30, 2025 through and including June 29, 2025.







About Sachem Capital Corp.







Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as supplemented by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.