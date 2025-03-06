Sachem Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Sachem Capital Corp. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 31, 2025.

$SACH Insider Trading Activity

$SACH insiders have traded $SACH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SACH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN L. VILLANO (Chairman, CEO and President) purchased 124,660 shares for an estimated $200,702

$SACH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SACH stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BRANFORD, Conn., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on March 17, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025.





The Company expects to release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 27, 2025. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







Webcast:







A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website



www.sachemcapitalcorp.com



. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.







To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:







Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Domestic: 1-877-704-4453





International: 1-201-389-0920







Conference Call Playback:







Domestic: 1-844-512-2921





International: 1-412-317-6671





Passcode: 13750432





The playback can be accessed through Thursday, April 10, 2025







About Sachem Capital Corp.







Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024, as supplemented by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.



