Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCC) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 31.09

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCC) has been revised to 31.09 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of 27.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.39 to a high of 36.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from the latest reported closing price of 24.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCC is 1.01%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Special Opportunities Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 82K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

