Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCC) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 27.50

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCC) has been revised to 27.50 / share. This is an decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of 32.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.34 to a high of 32.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 24.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 7.75% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCC is 1.03%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Special Opportunities Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 82K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

