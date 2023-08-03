Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCB) Price Target Decreased by 6.70% to 28.17

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCB) has been revised to 28.17 / share. This is an decrease of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 30.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.91 to a high of 33.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 24.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCB is 0.55%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 61K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

