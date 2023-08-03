Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCB) Price Target Decreased by 6.70% to 28.17

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCB) has been revised to 28.17 / share. This is an decrease of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 30.20 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.91 to a high of 33.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 24.75 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 7.125% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCB is 0.55%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 121K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 61K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Special Opportunities Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.13 PER SHARE
- SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
- Sachem Capital Corp. NYSEAM:SACH
- Final Form of the Restrictive Stock Grant Agreement dated February 17, 2023 under the Sachem Capital Corp. 2016 Equity Compensation Plan between the Company and John L. Villano *
- Final Form of the Restrictive Stock Grant Agreement dated February 9, 2023 under the Sachem Capital Corp. 2016 Equity Compensation Plan between the Company and John E. Warch *
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.