Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30 (SACC) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 33.17

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SACC) has been revised to 33.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 31.11 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.15 to a high of 39.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SACC is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 77K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

