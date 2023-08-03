Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30 (SACC) Price Target Decreased by 15.85% to 27.44

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SACC) has been revised to 27.44 / share. This is an decrease of 15.85% from the prior estimate of 32.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.29 to a high of 32.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 24.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 6.875% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SACC is 0.40%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SACC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

