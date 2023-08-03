Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCE) Price Target Decreased by 12.02% to 24.30

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCE) has been revised to 24.30 / share. This is an decrease of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 27.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.63 to a high of 28.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 21.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCE is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Special Opportunities Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

