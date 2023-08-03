Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (SCCD) Price Target Decreased by 14.82% to 24.27

The average one-year price target for Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (AMEX:SCCD) has been revised to 24.27 / share. This is an decrease of 14.82% from the prior estimate of 28.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.60 to a high of 28.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 21.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sachem Capital Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCD is 0.48%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 201K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCD by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCD by 6.50% over the last quarter.

