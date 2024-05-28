News & Insights

Sacgasco AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

May 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Sacgasco Limited (AU:SGC) has released an update.

Sacgasco Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the approval of various issues of options, passing by a significant majority. The shareholder proxy votes represented a commanding presence with over 80 million votes in the company. One director re-election was withdrawn prior to the meeting.

