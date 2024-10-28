Saccheria Franceschetti’s Share Buy-Back Update and Market Position

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leading Italian industrial packaging company, reports no activity in its share buy-back program for the period ending October 25, 2024. The company holds 1.2024% of its own shares, demonstrating its solid position in the market. Saccheria Franceschetti continues to innovate with digital transformation efforts and maintains a competitive edge through high-quality service and a robust supply chain.

