Saccheria Franceschetti’s Share Buy-Back Update and Market Position

October 28, 2024 — 04:21 am EDT

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leading Italian industrial packaging company, reports no activity in its share buy-back program for the period ending October 25, 2024. The company holds 1.2024% of its own shares, demonstrating its solid position in the market. Saccheria Franceschetti continues to innovate with digital transformation efforts and maintains a competitive edge through high-quality service and a robust supply chain.

