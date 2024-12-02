News & Insights

Saccheria Franceschetti: Update on Share Buy-Back Program

December 02, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leader in polypropylene raffia fabric industrial packaging, reported no share purchases during its authorized buy-back program from November 25 to November 29, 2024. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, currently holds 1.2024% of its share capital. Known for its innovative supply chain and digital sales strategies, Saccheria Franceschetti continues to serve a diverse clientele across various sectors.

