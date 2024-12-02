Saccheria Franceschetti: Update on Share Buy-Back Program

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leader in polypropylene raffia fabric industrial packaging, reported no share purchases during its authorized buy-back program from November 25 to November 29, 2024. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, currently holds 1.2024% of its share capital. Known for its innovative supply chain and digital sales strategies, Saccheria Franceschetti continues to serve a diverse clientele across various sectors.

For further insights into IT:SAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.