$SABS Earnings Preview: Recent $SABS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SABS ($SABS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $170,003 and earnings of -$0.87 per share.
$SABS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SABS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 635,276 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,410,364
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 459,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $624,468
- DIADEMA PARTNERS LP removed 30,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,800
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 25,800 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,088
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 24,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,250
- SILVER OAK SECURITIES, INCORPORATED added 20,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,455
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 16,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,514
