Sabre's (SABR) Radixx Solutions Selected by Tokyo's AirJapan

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that its travel tech subsidiary, Radixx, has signed a new agreement with Tokyo-based All Nippon Airways’ (“ANA”) AirJapan to provide a full suite of airline retail solutions to the new air brand.

Per the deal, the Sabre subsidiary will offer its signature solution, Radixx Res passenger services system, as well as Radixx Go and Radixx Go Touchmobile check-in solutions, Radixx ezyCommerce and Radixx Insight solution suite to the air carrier. These solutions will enable AirJapan to deliver enhanced services to medium-haul international flight travelers at a competitive price.

Sabre’s Radixx Res solution, which enables rapid development and deployment of efficient operations during peak times, will ensure centralized management of flight and value-added products of the Japanese air brand while increasing its sales and enhancing the traveler experience. It will ensure a unique traveler experience by offering a combination of full-service and low-cost carrier services.

Air Japan will utilize Radixx Insight to increase retailing effectiveness, optimize operations, and bolster revenue growth. This analytics and revenue optimization platform will enable intuitive decision-making for its executives while powering its back-office systems.

The recent collaboration will launch the ANA group of airlines’ AirJapan as an entirely new brand, positioning it between ANA's full-service and Peach Aviation's low-cost brands.

Sabre recently entered a new distribution agreement with Barranquilla-headquartered Avianca to provide its Global Distribution System (“GDS”) solution to the airline for three years. This is aimed at accelerating the Colombian air carrier’s revenue growth opportunities and expanding its footprint in new market segments.

Prior to that, Sabre partnered with Air Serbia to launch Air Price IQ, a dynamic cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that recommends airfares based on traveler contexts and changing marketplace conditions like capacity, competition and booking velocity.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

With the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. Its Travel Solutions segment revenues totaled $534 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $288.9 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings.

