Sabre's (SABR) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Up Y/Y

Sabre Corporation SABR reported a narrower-than-expected loss for third-quarter 2021. The company’s adjusted loss per share of 50 cents came in much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents. The quarterly adjusted loss is also way narrower than the year-ago quarter’s 81 cents per share.

The company recorded revenues of $441 million for the quarter, significantly higher than the revenues of $278 million posted in the year-ago quarter, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the global travel industry. This year-over-year surge in the top line reflects the continued gradual recovery in the global air, hotel and other bookings. However, the top-line figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million.

Revenue Details

The Travel Solutions segment’s revenues increased to $390 million from the year-ago quarter’s $237 million, mainly on the gradual recovery in the global air and other bookings.

Distribution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues improved to $245 million from the $105 million seen in third-quarter 2020, chiefly driven by favorable comparison of the prior-year quarter’s significant cancellation activities and gradual recovery in bookings.

IT Solution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues came in at $145 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $132 million. This increase was primarily driven by the gradual recovery in the passengers boarded. Number of boarded airline passengers, a key revenue metric for the IT Solutions division, increased to 115.58 million from 56.97 million.

The Hospitality Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $55 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $45 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the continued gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

The company reported an adjusted operating loss of $103 million, significantly narrower than the operating loss of $197 million posted in the year-earlier period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Sabre ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.02 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $1.12 billion.

During the quarter, the company used $69.7 million of cash for operational activities and generated negative free cash flow of $82.9 million. In the first nine months of 2021, it used $408.2 million of cash for operational activities and generated negative free cash flow of $438.6 million.

