Sabre's (SABR) Passenger Reservation Tool Adopted by SCAT Airlines

Sabre Corporation SABR recently inked an agreement with SCAT Airlines, one of the largest carriers in Kazakhstan, wherein the former will assist the latter’s successful technology migration to Sabre’s passenger reservations system, SabreSonic.

Moreover, SCAT will leverage Sabre’s Commercial Platform that will help it create a differentiated brand experience for travelers, while maximizing the air carrier’s revenues. The airline expects Sabre’s technology to help it recover from the pandemic blues and lead future growth of travel in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, SCAT will adopt Sabre’s Revenue Optimizer solution as part of the deal. Sabre’s Revenue Optimizer solution is a cloud-based revenue management platform that allows airlines to optimize all revenue streams, maximize market share and improve real-time data analysis. Therefore, the implementation of this solution will help SCAT better forecast, analyze and optimize its revenue streams.

The rising traction of Sabre’s travel network solutions among airlines and travel-related services providing companies is likely to aid it in staying afloat amid the current uncertain environment.

This April, Sabre inked an agreement with JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU, wherein the former will assist in the latter’s successful technology migration to Sabre’s Revenue Optimizer solution.

In the same month, Sabre announced that its 25-year partnership with Kanoo Travel has been extended with a new multi-year deal, per which the latter will bank on the technology and solutions of the former to support its operations.

In March, the company expanded its partnership with Singapore Airlines, in a bid to enable select Sabre-connected travel agents in Singapore to book unique NDC (New Distribution Capability) content through the KrisConnect program, under Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS).

Last December, Sabre signed an agreement with the Lufthansa Group airlines to continue distributing the latter’s content to travel agencies and corporate travel departments through its GDS. With the help of Sabre’s NDC technology solution, Lufthansa Group airlines can personalize retailing by providing customized price offers to travel buyers.

The steady announcements of partnerships and other technological enhancements reflect that global tour and travel agencies are preparing for the post-pandemic era. Furthermore, a number of countries are gradually reopening their economies. This would steadily fuel travel demand in the near future, which is encouraging for Sabre.

