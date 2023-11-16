Sabre's (SABR) GDS to Provide LOT Polish Airlines' NDC Content

Sabre Corporation SABR recently unveiled that the Poland flag air carrier LOT Polish Airlines’ New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content is now integrated into Sabre’s Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

SABR’s GDS is an NDC-enabled, consistent end-to-end workflow solution that works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. With this enhanced distribution agreement, Sabre-connected agencies, travel buyers and agents will be able to access LOT Polish’s NDC offers. The agencies will leverage SABR's Offer and Order APIs and solutions like Sabre Red 360 and Sabre GetThere.

LOT Polish has become the latest addition to a group of 16 airlines collaborating with Sabre to offer their NDC content in the market. This list of airlines includes Aeromexico, Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, United Airlines UAL and American Airlines AAL. All these companies have partnered or renewed the partnership with Sabre in 2023.

In March 2023, the company announced that Sabre-connected travel buyers, agencies and developer partners will be able to access American Airlines’ NDC content through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere. The new partnership allowed travel buyers on Sabre’s GDS to access AAL’s offers, including Main Select and Flagship Business Plus fares.

In April 2023, United Airlines introduced its NDC offers on Sabre’s GDS. This enabled travel buyers to access enhanced options, including UAL's continuous pricing content, featuring the most competitive fares available through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere.

Sabre’s last few quarters’ financial results reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after the severe impacts of the pandemic-led global economic crisis. The company recorded revenues of $748 million for the third quarter of 2023, which is significantly higher than the revenues of $663.4 million posted in the year-ago quarter.

This year-over-year surge in the top line reflects a significant improvement in global air, hotel and other travel bookings. Additionally, the company's Travel Solutions division benefited from favorable rates as international and corporate bookings continued to improve.

Zacks Rank and a Stock to Consider

American Airlines and United Airlines each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, while Sabre has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). While shares of UAL have risen 5.7% year to date, AAL and SABR stocks have plunged 2.3% and 39%, respectively.

A better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 8 cents to $10.82 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have surged 233% year to date.

