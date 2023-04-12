Sabre's (SABR) GDS to Offer United Airlines' NDC Content

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed the availability of the New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from United Airlines Group (UAL) via its Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by United Airlines through the Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, Sabre Offer and Order API (application programming interface) and the corporate booking solution, GetThere.

We believe that offering its NDC contents on Sabre’s platform will strengthen United Airlines’ ancillary sales while increasing transparency in the purchasing process, thereby ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. The new partnership will provide Sabre GDS users with enhanced offerings from the air carrier.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment.

The latest deal with United Airlines marked the 10th air carrier with whom Sabre has successfully integrated and made the NDC content available through its GDS system. Earlier this month, Sabre revealed that Virgin Atlantic renewed its long-standing global distribution agreement under which the travel technology provider will offer enhanced contents from the air carrier via its GDS.

In March, Sabre revealed the availability of the NDC content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, via its GDS platform. In the same month, it announced the availability of the NDC content from American Airlines Group through its GDS marketplace.

In February, Sabre inked a strategic technology partnership with Simplenight. A global technology company, Simplenight builds innovative enterprise solutions, including customizable book ability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising.

Currently, Simplenight is leveraging the TX-based company’s Virtual Payments solution as its business-to-business payment provider. Through this current deal with Simplenight, SABR is likely to unveil new revenue opportunities while advancing traveler experience through its latest updates in retailing solutions.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. In January, the company extended two of its existing agreements with Pakistan International Airlines. In December, Sabre and its Japanese GDS distribution partner, INFINI Travel Information, declared a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corporation.

Sabre reported revenues of $631 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The top line was 26% higher than $501 million in the year-ago period. This surge reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

