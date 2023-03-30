Sabre's (SABR) GDS to Offer American Airlines' NDC Content

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed the availability of the New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from American Airlines Group AAL via its Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by American Airlines through the Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, Sabre Offer and Order API (application programming interface) and the corporate booking solution, GetThere, from Apr 3, 2023 onward.

We believe that offering its NDC contents on Sabre’s platform will strengthen American Airlines’ ancillary sales while increasing transparency in the purchasing process, thereby ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. The new partnership will provide Sabre GDS users with enhanced offerings from the air carrier, including the Main Select and Flagship Business Plus fares, ancillary products and the lowest fares available in these channels.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment.

Earlier this month, Sabre revealed the availability of the NDC content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, via its GDS platform. Last month, Sabre inked a strategic technology partnership with Simplenight, a global technology company that builds innovative enterprise solutions, including customizable book ability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising.

Currently, Simplenight is leveraging the TX-based company’s Virtual Payments solution as its business-to-business payment provider. Through this current deal with Simplenight, SABR is likely to unveil new revenue opportunities while advancing traveler experience through its latest updates in retailing solutions.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. In January, the company extended two of its existing agreements with Pakistan International Airlines. In December, Sabre and its Japanese GDS distribution partner, INFINI Travel Information, declared a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corporation.

Sabre reported revenues of $631 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The top line was 26% higher than $501 million in the year-ago period. This surge reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). AAL and SABR stocks have plunged 65.2% and 20.6%, respectively, over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX and Aspen Technology AZPN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward to 23 cents per share from 16 cents 30 days ago. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 7 cents to $1.49 per share in the past seven days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have declined 8.7% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 2 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 32.6% over the past year.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.