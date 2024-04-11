Sabre's (SABR) Air Price IQ to Boost LATAM's Pricing Strategies

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed that LATAM Airline Group has selected it to enhance airfare pricing strategies with the adoption of the Sabre Air Price IQ solution. This innovative solution, part of Sabre's Retail Intelligence suite, utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to optimize air prices in real time, offering travelers more relevant and personalized offers across various channels.

Air Price IQ to Enhance LATAM’s Pricing Strategies

By leveraging Sabre’s Air Price IQ, LATAM Airlines Group aims to revolutionize its pricing strategies, moving from static to dynamic pricing models. This shift allows the airline to adapt quickly to market fluctuations and changing customer demands while maximizing revenue opportunities.

Sabre Air Price IQ offers several key benefits to airlines, including improved conversion rates, enhanced revenue management and increased pricing precision. By analyzing a combination of internal airline data and external marketplace insights, the solution generates relevant offers tailored to individual travelers, driving higher engagement and loyalty.

Sabre Air Price IQ supports airlines in dynamically adjusting prices based on factors such as capacity, competition and customer segmentation. This cloud-native solution, powered by Sabre Travel AI technology, enables airlines to respond swiftly to market dynamics and deliver a personalized booking experience to travelers.

Partnerships Bolster Growth

Sabre has signed more than a dozen other partnership deals worldwide over the past year. Among the airlines that have collaborated with Sabre for their NDC content are LATAM, Aeromexico, Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines UAL and American Airlines AAL.

Sabre collaborated with Hawaiian Airlines in January 2024 to distribute the latter’s content through the Sabre travel marketplace. In April 2023, United Airlines launched its NDC offers in Sabre's GDS. With this introduction, travel buyers were able to access UAL's continuous pricing content available through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere.

In March 2023, the company revealed that Sabre-connected travel buyers, agencies and developers will be able to access American Airlines’ NDC content through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere. This partnership enabled buyers on SABR's GDS to explore AAL's offerings, including Main Select and Flagship Business Plus fares.

SABR also benefits from its partnerships with prominent travel agencies that have adopted its Sabre Red Workspace solution. Moreover, its Airline and Hospitality solutions, including Sabresonic Reservation system, AirVision, AirCenter and SynXis software and services, are getting traction from its client base.

In the latest reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, Sabre’s revenues increased 9% year over year to $687 million. This year-over-year surge in the top line reflects a significant improvement in global air, hotel and other travel bookings. Additionally, the company's Travel Solutions division benefited from favorable rates as international and corporate bookings continued to improve.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.