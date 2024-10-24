Sabre’s lodging platform selected by Premier Inn

Sabre (SABR) announced a new distribution agreement with Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel brand. With over 900 properties and more than 85,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland, as well as 10,500 rooms in Germany, Premier Inn’s properties are now available through Sabre’s GDS. This integration enables travel agencies to book Premier Inn properties within the same platform as other travel components and services.

