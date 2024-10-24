News & Insights

Stocks

Sabre’s lodging platform selected by Premier Inn

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sabre (SABR) announced a new distribution agreement with Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel brand. With over 900 properties and more than 85,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland, as well as 10,500 rooms in Germany, Premier Inn’s properties are now available through Sabre’s GDS. This integration enables travel agencies to book Premier Inn properties within the same platform as other travel components and services.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SABR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SABR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.