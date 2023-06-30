Sabre56 Partners With Arkon Energy For Ohio Data Center Consultancy Deal

Sabre56, a leading hosting provider and Bitcoin and digital asset mining consultancy, has signed a consultancy deal with Arkon Energy for the management of Arkon's recently acquired data center in Hannibal, Ohio. Sabre56 will oversee logistics, equipment sourcing and procurement, design planning and overall cost management of the data center.

Phil Harvey, CEO of Sabre56, expressed pride in the deepening strategic partnership with Arkon Energy, stating, "It is an honor to collaborate on the company's first U.S data center." He also mentioned the sustained demand for their delivery services and their continued consultation with other market leaders constructing their facilities.

Arkon Energy's CEO, Joshua Payne, shared his enthusiasm for securing their first data center in the United States and expressed confidence in their consulting partner, Sabre56. Payne stated, "Hannibal, Ohio, will only be the first of several acquisitions as Arkon Energy is building out its U.S. footprint."

This collaboration builds upon the two companies’ successful history of project cooperation, including Sabre56's involvement in procuring a Norwegian facility later purchased by Arkon Energy.

The deal comes at a time of growing optimism in the crypto environment, with asset managers like BlackRock aggressively seeking market share. In May, Sabre56's newly constructed facility in Wyoming attracted GEM Mining, which reserved space for 4,510 miners, highlighting the company's reputation for cutting-edge hosting sites.

