Sabre56 Announces New Partnership With GEM Mining To Host More Than 4,500 Bitcoin Miners

Sabre56, a Bitcoin mining hosting provider and digital asset mining consultancy, has announced a significant hosting deal with GEM Mining, an institutional-grade Bitcoin mining company. The agreement entails Sabre56 hosting 4,510 BTC miners that belong to GEM in its newly constructed facilities in Wyoming. Half of the miners will come online in May, with the remaining miners joining in June. This deal marks a significant milestone for Sabre56 as it transitions from consulting on mining projects to constructing and hosting its own facilities.

The CEO of Sabre56, Phil Harvey, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with GEM Mining, emphasizing their shared values and dedication to advancing the mining industry. Harvey stated, "Sabre56 is rapidly implementing a strategic shift to build full-service hosting facilities with the highest technical and environmental standards ... This initial placing of 4,510 machines by GEM Mining proves our ability to support the market's most mature players and provide industry-leading hosting solutions."

GEM Mining's CEO, John S. Warren, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner like Sabre56 that operates in a similarly efficient manner. Warren commented, "We are delighted to place our machines with a hosting provider of such outstanding capabilities."

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Both Sabre56 and GEM Mining are committed to environmentally responsible growth, with Sabre56's facilities adhering to strict regulatory standards. The data centers are built for maximum energy efficiency, the announcement states, and the companies work in cooperation with utility providers, allowing for load shedding to benefit the grids they operate on.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.