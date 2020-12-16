Markets
DLAKF

Sabre Signs Distribution Agreement With Lufthansa Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sabre Corp. (SABR), a technology provider to the global travel industry, announced that it signed distribution agreement with the Lufthansa Group airlines saying that the agreement enables modern airline retailing as well as technology innovation.

The agreement covers the carriers Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines.

As per the agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Lufthansa Group airlines' content through traditional connectivity to hundreds of thousands of travel agents and thousands of corporations through its global distribution system.

In addition, the agreement enables the distribution of Lufthansa Group airlines' content via the New Distribution Capability standard in the Sabre travel marketplace.

The diversified New Distribution Capability program will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access Lufthansa Group airlines' content through the Sabre marketplace. It is planned to launch next year.

The go-live plan for New Distribution Capability will be communicated during the first half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLAKF DLAKY SABR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular