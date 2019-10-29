Sabre Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.32, changing hands as high as $22.37 per share. Sabre Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SABR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.405 per share, with $26.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.32.

